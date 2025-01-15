Diversified revenue mix, margin gains positive for BSE amidst volume hit

Exchanges earn 70 per cent of market infrastructure revenues. They are beneficiaries of speculative activity. The listed BSE has around 29 per cent of the notional options turnover (Dec’24). Restriction on weekly expiry contracts per exchange from Nov’24 has impacted volumes.

But BSE saw improvement in premium average daily turnover or ADTO (9 per cent absolute growth in Dec’24), premium turnover market share (at 15 per cent in Dec’24), and the premium-to-notional turnover ratio (at 10 basis points in Dec’24 vs. average of 7.3 basis points in previous 3 months).

Decline in notional turnover lowers regulatory charges and clearing &