Dividend, Right Issue: Hindustan Zinc, 12 other stocks turn ex-date today

Shares of as many as these 12 companies will remain in focus during today's trading session as they trade ex-dividend date today. Dividend, often considered an additional source of income for shareholders, refers to a portion of a company's profit that the company distributes among its shareholders, usually quarterly or annually, as a reward for their investment. Vardhman Polytex shares will trade ex-date for the purpose of the rights issue announced by the company.

Here is the list of stocks to trade ex-dividend date today: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Asahi India Glass: Shares of Asahi India Glass will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece announced by the company.

Hindustan Zinc: Shares of Hindustan Zinc will trade ex-dividend today as the Vedanta Group company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 19 apiece.

Axita Cotton: Axita Cotton shares will trade ex-dividend today following the announcement of a final dividend of Rs 0.10 apiece.

Bajaj Steel Industries: Bajaj Steel Industries has declared a final dividend of Rs 3 apiece, with shares trading ex-dividend today.

DMCC Speciality Chemicals: DMCC Speciality Chemicals shares will go ex-dividend today, offering a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.

Force Motors: Force Motors has announced a final dividend of Rs 20 apiece, with shares trading ex-dividend as of today.

GE T&D India: Shares of GE T&D India will go ex-dividend today after the company declared a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.

Hazoor Multi Projects: Hazoor Multi Projects shares will trade ex-dividend today, with an interim dividend of Rs 2 apiece announced by the company.

International Combustion (India): International Combustion (India) shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has declared a dividend of Rs 5 apiece.

Shekhawati Industries: Shares of Shekhawati Industries will undergo consolidation today, marking the ex-dividend date for the company.

Sigachi Industries: Sigachi Industries has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.10 apiece, with shares trading ex-dividend today.

Yuken India: Yuken India shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.

Meanwhile, shares of Vardhman Polytex turn ex-date today as the company announced a rights issue in the ratio of 7:23. Accordingly, 7 Rights Equity shares for every 23 existing equity shares held by eligible equity shareholders as on record date, which is scheduled for today, August 28, 2024.