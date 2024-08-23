Business Standard
Investors' glee! 14 stocks to trade Ex-Date next week for Dividend, Buyback

Investors' glee! 14 stocks to trade Ex-Date next week for Dividend, Buyback

Here is a list of stocks that will trade ex-date in the next week for several corporate actions, including dividends, and share buybacks

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend, Buyback offer: The upcoming week is poised to offer several opportunities for investors to participate in key corporate actions, including dividend payouts and share buybacks. As many as 11 companies, including Force Motors, Hindustan Zinc, Manappuram Finance, and KDDL, are set to trade ex-dividend. Additionally, VLS Finance and Technocraft Industries are among the stocks trading ex-date for share buybacks, according to NSE data.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, it is on or after this date that the dividend, bonus, or buyback payment is not entitled to a new buyer of the stock. 
Here is a list of stocks that will trade Ex-Dividend in the upcoming week:


Dhruv Consultancy Services:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Monday, August 26, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.25 per share.
  
Manappuram Finance:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Monday, August 26, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 1 per share.
  

Windsor Machines:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.
  
Manorama Industries:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.40 per share.
  
United Drilling Tools:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.60 per share.
  
KDDL:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 4 per share.
  
GE T&D India:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 4 per share.
  
Force Motors:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 20 per share.
  
Sigachi Industries:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.10 per share.
  
Hindustan Zinc:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.10 per share.
  
Shekhawati Industries: Shares will trade ex dividend on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.10 per share.

Stocks trading Ex-date for Buybacks:

VLS Finance: Shares will trade ex date on Monday, August 26, 2024, for a buyback of up to 33,00,000 fully paid up equity shares at Rs 380 per share, totaling Rs 125 crore. This represents about 9.48  per cent  of the total equity share capital.
  
Technocraft Industries: Shares will trade ex date on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, for a buyback of up to 2,88,889 fully paid up equity shares at Rs 4,500 per share, totaling Rs 130 crore. This represents about 1.26  per cent  of the total equity share capital.
  
Suprajit Engineering: Shares will trade ex date on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, for a buyback of up to 15,00,000 fully paid up equity shares at Rs 750 per share, totaling Rs 112.50 crore. This represents about 1.08  per cent  of the total equity share capital.
  
KDDL:  Shares will trade ex date on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, for a buyback of up to 2,37,837 fully paid up equity shares at Rs 3,700 per share, totaling Rs 88 crore. This represents about 1.90  per cent  of the total equity share capital.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

