Dividend stocks: Coforge, Laurus Labs, 5 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks today, Thursday, October 30, 2025: Shares of Coforge, Jasch Gauging Technologies, Julien Agro Infratech, Laurus Labs, NRB Bearings, PDS, and Supreme Petrochem are expected to remain in focus in Thursday’s trading session following their recent dividend announcements. A dividend refers to a portion of a company's profit that is distributed to its shareholders as a reward for their investment.
According to BSE data, these seven companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, October 31, 2025. Investors holding these stocks on or before the ex-dividend date will be eligible to receive the declared payouts on their respective record dates.
Among the companies trading ex-dividend on Friday, Coforge has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share, with the record date set for the same day.
Jasch Gauging Technologies will pay an interim dividend of ₹10 per share, while Julien Agro Infratech has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.01 per share.
Meanwhile, Laurus Labs has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.80 per share, and NRB Bearings will distribute an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share.
Further, PDS has announced an interim dividend of ₹1.65 per share, while Supreme Petrochem will pay an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share.
Except for Jasch Gauging Technologies, all the other companies have fixed October 31 as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility. Jasch Gauging Technologies has set its record date as November 1. It is worth noting that a company determines which shareholders are eligible to receive a declared dividend based on the record date.