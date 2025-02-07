Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: MRF, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, 37 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: MRF, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, 37 others to go ex-date next week

Here is the complete list of shares that will trade ex-dividend this week, along with their details

Fancy dividends? Keep an eye on these companies

Kumar Gaurav
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
Dividend Stocks: Shares of ITC, MRF, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Cochin Shipyard, REC, UNO Minda, Hero MotorCorp, and 37 other companies are set to gain investors' attention during the next week from Monday, February 10, 2025, to Friday, February 14, 2025, on account of dividend announcements for their shareholders.  A dividend refers a payment made by a company to its shareholders, typically as a share of the company’s profits. Companies announce dividends as a way to distribute a portion of their earnings to investors, usually on a regular basis such as quarterly or annually.
 
BSE data suggests that these companies' shares are set to trade ex-dividend during next week. Notably, the ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The company, however, determines the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.
 
 
Among them, India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has announced the highest interim dividend of Rs 100 per share for its shareholders. Industrial equipment maker, Disa India, however, has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share for its shareholders, with the record date being fixed at February 11, 2025.
 
That said, here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week: 
Comapny Ex-date Announcement Record date
Aster DM Healthcare 10 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 10 Feb 2025
GPT Infraprojects 10 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 10 Feb 2025
Indian Toners & Developers 10 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.50 10 Feb 2025
SURAJ 10 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 10 Feb 2025
CMS Info Systems 11 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.25 11 Feb 2025
DISA India 11 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 100 11 Feb 2025
Symphony Limited 11 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 11 Feb 2025
Man Infraconstruction 12 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.45 12 Feb 2025
Cochin Shipyard 12 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.50 12 Feb 2025
Expleo Solutions 12 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 50 12 Feb 2025
Hero MotorCorp 12 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 100 12 Feb 2025
ITC 12 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6.50 12 Feb 2025
Minda Corporation 12 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50 12 Feb 2025
TCI Express 12 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 12 Feb 2025
Torrent Power 12 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 14 12 Feb 2025
Uniparts India 12 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 7.50 12 Feb 2025
UNO Minda 12 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.75 12 Feb 2025
Eris Lifesciences 13 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 13 Feb 2025
Page Industries 13 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 13 Feb 2025
SUN TV NETWORK 13 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 13 Feb 2025
Veedol Corporation 13 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 12 13 Feb 2025
Aarti Pharmalabs 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 14 Feb 2025
Alkem Laboratories 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 14 Feb 2025
Bharat Dynamics 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 14 Feb 2025
BEML 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 14 Feb 2025
Cummins India 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 18 14 Feb 2025
Dhruv Consultancy Services 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.10 14 Feb 2025
EKI Energy Services 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 14 Feb 2025
Engineers India 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 14 Feb 2025
Escorts Kubota 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 14 Feb 2025
Gulf Oil Lubricants India 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 20 14 Feb 2025
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 14 Feb 2025
Majestic Auto 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 14 Feb 2025
MOIL 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 15 Feb 2025
MRF 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 14 Feb 2025
Nicco Parks & Resorts 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 14 Feb 2025
PI Industries 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6 14 Feb 2025
Premier Energies 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50 14 Feb 2025
REC 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.30 14 Feb 2025
Taneja Aerospace and Aviation 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 14 Feb 2025
  (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)
            

More From This Section

Stock market, market

Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts, at 77,600; Financials, FMCG, Realty weigh; SMIDs drag

ITC Sonar Bangla in Kolkata. ITC said that if the conglomerate did not hold equity in the resulting company as proposed, then the hotels business would not be able to use the 'ITC' brand name

ITC Hotels trades higher for 3rd straight day; up 3% in subdued market

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why HG Infra share price rose 3% on February 7; check details here

Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai Motor India hits over 2-month high; surges 5% on heavy volumes

SBI

Breakdown stock: SBI can tank 16% if this level is broken. Details here

Topics : High dividend stocks dividend income Dividend yields Buzzing stocks Hero MotoCorp share market Markets Sensex Nifty MRF dividend yield

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Stock to Buy TodayDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon