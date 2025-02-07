Stock Market Today LIVE: GIFT Nifty shows higher open for India before RBI monetary policy decision
Stock Market News today LIVE Updates, February 07: Expectations of an interest rate cut announcement, along with quarterly earnings and global market moves are expected to drive the markets today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market News today LIVE Updates, Friday, February 07, 2025: Investors are keenly awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC's) decision on interest rates after two days of discussions, along with commentary on the state of the economy and projections for GDP growth and inflation outlook. This will be the first MPC decision to be announced by the new central bank Governor, Sanjay Malhotra today.
Markets expect a cut in repo rate by 25 basis points, according to a Business Standard poll, in what is likely to be the first rate cut in five years.
Markets have remained cautious in the previous two sessions in anticipation of the RBI MPC decision. READ MORE
In that backdrop, at 7:21 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 30 points higher from Nifty futures' last close, at 23,719.
Separately, the rupee hit another low against the US dollar, and Indian government bond yields also declined marginally on Thursday, ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision.
Moreover, major state-owned entities are looking to tap the domestic debt capital market to raise nearly Rs 14,000 crore through bonds, after the MPC’s decision. READ MORE
In the corporate world, meanwhile, lower core income, muted margins, and higher slippages weighed on the Indian banking sector’s (excluding small finance banks) profitability in Q3FY25. According to Capitalline data, the net profit of 32 scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) grew by 21.2 per cent Y-o-Y, but dipped 2.4 per cent sequentially. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Ajax Engineering, whose IPO opens on Monday, has cut the number of shares on offer to 20.18 million from 22.88 million when it filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in October. Market players revealed that the company initially aimed to raise Rs 2,000 crore but had to settle for a lower valuation. Similarly, Carlyle Group-owned Hexaware has reduced its IPO size to Rs 8,750 crore from Rs 9,950 crore when it filed its DRHP in September.
This trend is expected to continue with upcoming IPOs. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Last month, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) offloaded domestic equities worth about $9 billion, the second-highest monthly sales on record. Financials lost about $3 billion, the third-highest for the sector on record.
The Nifty financial services index shed 1.2 per cent and Nifty 50 dropped 0.6 per cent last month — modest losses despite the high sales. READ MORE
8:28 AM
The rupee hit another closing low of 87.58 against the US dollar on Thursday amid weak domestic markets and importer demand for dollars. The Indian unit has lost 193 paise so far this year. Firms have slowed down foreign exchange borrowings to $125 million in January this year, a 79 per cent drop compared to January last year, when they raised $599 million. READ MORE
8:24 AM
On a sequential basis, revenue from operations fell by 2.1 percent, while net profit grew by 4.1 percent. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Buy CIPLA (27-FEB Expiry) 1,500 CALL at Rs 20 & simultaneously sell 1,560 CALL at Rs 6.5
Lot Size: 325
Cost of strategy: Rs 13.5 (Rs 4,388 per strategy)
Long build up is seen in CIPLA Futures, where we have seen 4 per cent rise in the open interest on the day when Cipla share price rose by 2 per cent on Thursday. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Strategy Details: Nifty Bull Call Spread
Expiry: 13 FEB 2025
Strikes: Buy 23,600 CE and Sell 24,000 CE
The sharp Nifty rally over the past few days has led to overbought conditions, triggering a corrective retracement as traders book profits or reduce weaker long positions.
The 23,800 level aligns with key trendline resistance, temporarily halting the uptrend. READ MORE
8:19 AM
The Reserve Bank of India may cut the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent later in the day. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.44 per cent and the Topix traded 0.37 per cent lower. The country’s household spending in December rose 2.7 per cent year on year in real terms, sharply beating Reuters’ estimates of a 0.2 per cent rise.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded slightly below the flatline, by 0.04 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.19 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq was flat.
In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was ahead by 0.97 per cent, and mainland China’s CSI 300 was higher by 1.64 per cent.
8:08 AM
8:04 AM
First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 8:05 AM IST