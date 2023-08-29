Dividend yield MFs raise allocation to power stocks amid improving outlook

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8
Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here
Public sector banks' total dividend payout 58% higher than in FY22: Report
Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12
Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel
Intermediaries pause finfluencers dealings as Sebi mulls new norms
India's outward FDI rises to $1.85 bn in July 2023, shows RBI data
Stock of this smallcap iron & steel company has zoomed 225% in 2 months
BEML rallies 10% on strong order book position; zooms 94% in 5 months
RIL 46th AGM: Brokerages insipid but keep positive ratings on stock intact