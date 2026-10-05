DMart needs consistent growth metrics to support premium valuations

The company’s quarterly store additions are higher than in the year-ago quarter, but overall first-half (H1FY27) additions are similar to the levels seen in the year-ago period. Going ahead, in addition to the pace of store additions, the same-store sales (SSS) growth trend will also be watched, given that the company had hit a multi-quarter low in Q1FY27 on this metric. At the current price, the stock, which has lost about 20 per cent over the last six months, is trading at 61 times its estimated FY28 earnings.

The company’s revenue growth in the September quarter, at 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y, was better than estimates. The growth was better than the 15.1 per cent reported in the June quarter and the 15.4 per cent registered in Q2FY26. However, most brokerages point out that the acceleration was likely on account of price increases in fast-moving consumer goods and general inflation in other categories, coupled with lower discounting intensity from quick commerce. In addition to this, Goldman Sachs highlights that the company’s revenue growth has been volatile in recent quarters, ranging between 13 and 19 per cent in the last four quarters.

The company’s same-store sales growth has been inconsistent and on a declining trend. Barring the March quarter, when it posted 10.8 per cent growth, the metric has been declining in the last few years as well as in the last four quarters. After reporting 5.5 per cent growth in the June quarter, brokerages expect Q2 growth to be in the mid-to-high single digits.

Analysts led by Arnab Mitra of Goldman Sachs Research expect Avenue’s revenue growth to moderate to under 20 per cent going forward, versus 30 per cent earlier. The company is seeing a moderation in same-store sales growth due to rising competition from quick-commerce players like Blinkit (Eternal) and Swiggy and larger players like Reliance. They expect competitive intensity to continue to rise in large cities and thus put pressure on Avenue’s same-store sales growth. The brokerage has a sell rating with a target price of ₹3,800, and its investment thesis is based on the mismatch between the growth and valuations of Avenue Supermarts.

The company added 15 stores in Q2, taking the total store count to 518, which is 20 per cent higher Y-o-Y and 3 per cent higher on a sequential basis. While the addition of 15 stores in Q2FY27 optically suggests acceleration versus eight stores in the base quarter, Ashish Kanodia of Citi Research says that the addition of 18 stores in H1FY27 was broadly comparable with 17 stores added in H1FY26. Brokerages expect the company to add 75 stores in FY27, registering 15 per cent growth for the full year.