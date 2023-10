Domestic equity benchmarks continued their slide for the fifth consecutive session as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) engaged in heavy selling. This was triggered by rising bond yields and the ongoing turmoil in West Asia rattling investors.

The S&P BSE Sensex concluded the session at 64,049, reflecting a loss of 523 points, or 0.8 per cent, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty ended at 19,122, marking a drop of 160 points, or 0.8 per cent. This marks the longest losing streak