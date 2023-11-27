DSP AMC initiates ops in GIFT City; Union AMC launches Children's Fund

DSP Fund Managers IFSC, a subsidiary of DSP Asset Managers (DSP AMC), has started operation in GIFT City, Gandhinagar.



The asset manager firm plans to offer a wide range of investment products through the subsidiary, including late stage investing, private equities, and long – short hedge funds including long-only high conviction strategies, it said in a press release.



"It will be positioned as DSP AMC’s offshore hub and will provide both Indian investment solutions for global investors and global solutions for offshore and Indian investors," the AMC said.



Union Asset Management Company on Monday announced the launch of Children’s Fund, a scheme which will invest in a mix of securities comprising equity, equity-related securities and debt instruments. The investments will be locked-in for five years or till the child attains the age of majority, whichever is earlier.

The new fund offering (NFO) will close for subscription on December 12, 2023 and will reopen for sale and repurchase within 5 business days from allotment.