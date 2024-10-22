Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Edelweiss Asset's former manager settles MF rule violation case with Sebi

Edelweiss Asset's former manager settles MF rule violation case with Sebi

Abhishek Gupta allegedly failed to ensure that the funds of the schemes were invested to achieve the objectives of the scheme and by doing so he allegedly violated mutual fund rules

SEBI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) received Rs 19.5 lakh from Gupta on October 17. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A former fund manager of Edelweiss Asset Management has settled a case pertaining to alleged violations of mutual fund rules with markets regulator Sebi following a payment of Rs 19.5 lakh towards settlement charges.

Abhishek Gupta allegedly failed to ensure that the funds of the schemes were invested to achieve the objectives of the scheme and by doing so he allegedly violated mutual fund rules.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The order came after Gupta filed an application with Sebi proposing to settle the alleged violations "without admitting or denying of the findings of fact and conclusions of law" through a settlement order.

 

"In view of the receipt of settlement amount by Sebi, the instant adjudication proceedings initiated against the noticee viz, Abhishek Gupta vide ShowCause Notice... dated January 4, 2024, are hereby disposed of," the regulator said in its settlement order.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) received Rs 19.5 lakh from Gupta on October 17, towards the settlement amount.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Edelweiss group,Raj Kumar Bansal

RBI rejects Raj Kumar Bansal's reappointment as Edelweiss ARC MD, CEO

SIP, investment, mutual fund

Should you invest in Edelweiss MF Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund?

Siddhartha Mohanty

Insurance industry can partner with telcos, fintechs to expand reach: LIC

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Rajasthan to hold agriculture pre-summit on Oct 24 to boost investments

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Germany expects 10% rise in Indian tourist arrivals in 2025: GNTB

Topics : SEBI Edelweiss Asset Management Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon