Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Egypt to explore possibility of tapping Indian financial markets: Report

Egypt, facing a severe foreign currency shortage, has been struggling to attract foreign investment

market, stock market, investors, regulations, investments, financial markets

This month Cairo also sold almost $500 million (75 billion yen) in 5-year Japanese Samurai bonds | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Reuters CAIRO
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Egypt discussed with India's ambassador to Egypt the possibility of entering Indian financial markets, Egypt's finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The two sides discussed ways to encourage the use of national currencies to settle payments," in a meeting between Egyptian finance minister Mohamed al-Maait and ambassador Shri Ajit Gupte, the statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Egypt was keen to diversify funding sources and enter new financial markets, including "the possibility of heading to Indian financial markets," the statement quoted Maait as saying.
In June, sources told Reuters that India was weighing a proposal to begin barter trade with Egypt in goods like fertiliser and gas, as part of a wider deal that could see New Delhi extending a credit line worth several billion dollars to Cairo.
Egypt, facing a severe foreign currency shortage, has been struggling to attract foreign investment. Last month it issued 3-year panda bonds worth 3.5 billion yuan, and the China Development Bank disbursed 7 billion yuan ($956.61 million) in a loan agreement with Egypt's central bank.
This month Cairo also sold almost $500 million (75 billion yen) in 5-year Japanese Samurai bonds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Egypt to offer exclusive industrial cluster to India in Suez Canal EZ

India should consider free trade agreement with Egypt, say exporters

Tugboat sinks in Egypt's Suez Canal after colliding with tanker: Official

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Egypt's Cairo on a two-day state visit

'You are a hero', Indian diaspora tells PM Modi as he arrives in Egypt

Corporate profits surge, but Sensex earnings remain in slow lane

Traders excited and worried as stock options trading booms in India

Domestic mutual funds load up Rs 1,000 cr on large private banks in October

6 states, 1 UT raise Rs 12,500 cr at bond auction, 16% more than indicated

CP issuances fall to 1-year low in October as rates rise by 30 bps

Topics : Egypt Indian financial markets

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesHappy Gujarati New Year 2023Latest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWholesale InflationTata Technologies IPOVirat KohliUttarakhand Tunnel CollapseWorld Cup 2023 | IND vs NZ PreviewWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DAIsro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: ReportCrude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon