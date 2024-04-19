Business Standard
Expensive valuations leave limited upside in Bajaj Auto, caution analysts

Despite strong earnings, analysts warned investors on future growth trends as most positives of the company are priced in and the stock is currently trading at high valuations

Shivam Tyagi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Shares of Bajaj Auto fell up to 3.5 per cent at Rs 8,700 a piece on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade. The shares of the company drained despite reporting good growth in topline and bottomline as analysts cautioned investors on the expensive valuations and potential of limited upside in the stock price. 

On Thursday, Bajaj Auto reported a 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,936 crore, and a 29 per cent growth in revenue from operations at Rs 11,485 crore in the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24). The
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

