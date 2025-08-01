Explained: Why analysts raised Kaynes Tech stock target post Q1 results?

Kaynes Technology shares were in demand on the BSE on Friday as the company’s solid quarterly earnings for the June quarter attracted investors towards the EMS player.

Analysts, on their part, too, raised their share price target on the stock, seeing an upside of up to 40 per cent over the next one year.

Kaynes Tech share price today

Kaynes Tech shares rose as much as 5 per cent on the stock exchange in the intraday trade on Friday, hitting a high of ₹6,483 per share. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock hit a