Centre plans to tweak allocation of FAME funds for electric buses

Under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) II scheme, Rs 2,500 crore was earmarked to support half a million electric three-wheelers. However, only 81,000 E3Ws were sold under the scheme until February 15. As the E3W category is still dominated by lead-acid batteries, which have lower purchase costs than lithium-ion batteries, the demand for subsidies did not see the expected results.



The proposed plan is to divert unutilised funds for electric three-wheelers (E3Ws) towards sponsoring about 3,000 additional e-buses. “Around Rs 2,000 crore of the E3W category is still unutilised. We are planning to redirect it to buy 2,500-3,000 e-buses,” senior officials said.