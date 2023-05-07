Centre plans to tweak allocation of FAME funds for electric buses

The central government is planning to tweak the allocation of funds under its electric vehicle subsidy scheme towards electric buses (e-buses), Business Standard has learnt.
The proposed plan is to divert unutilised funds for electric three-wheelers (E3Ws) towards sponsoring about 3,000 additional e-buses. “Around Rs 2,000 crore of the E3W category is still unutilised. We are planning to redirect it to buy 2,500-3,000 e-buses,” senior officials said.
Under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) II scheme, Rs 2,500 crore was earmarked to support half a million electric three-wheelers. However, only 81,000 E3Ws were sold under the scheme until February 15. As the E3W category is still dominated by lead-acid batteries, which have lower purchase costs than lithium-ion batteries, the demand for subsidies did not see the expected results.
