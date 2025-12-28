Flexicap funds and gold ETFs top mutual fund folio additions in 2025

Flexicap funds have also topped the inflow charts in 2025 and moved ahead of sectoral and thematic funds to become the largest equity segment by assets. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows that flexicap funds attracted net inflows of ₹70,960 crore during the year so far. In parallel, investor interest in gold and silver ETFs rose sharply, aided by strong price performance, their role as portfolio diversifiers during equity market volatility, and favourable tax changes.