RBI MPC February 2026 meet: When and where to watch policy decision live

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) February meeting on Friday, February 6. The policy statement will be followed by a press conference at noon.

When is the RBI MPC meeting?

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is holding its final policy meeting of FY26 from February 4 to 6. The previous MPC meeting took place between December 3 and 5.

Where to watch the RBI Governor’s address?

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the policy decision on Friday at 10 am. The address will be streamed live on the RBI’s official website, YouTube channel and X account.

What to expect from the February MPC meeting?

The February meeting comes soon after the Union Budget and the announcement of the India-US trade deal. According to experts quoted by Reuters, the central bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged, as there are no immediate concerns on growth or inflation.

The RBI has already reduced the repo rate by a total of 125 basis points since February last year. Because of this, many analysts expect the MPC to pause rate cuts at this meeting. However, some experts believe there is still room for one more cut to further lower borrowing costs, PTI reported.

What happened in the December MPC meeting?

Before that, the committee had lowered the repo rate by 100 basis points through three consecutive cuts since February, taking it from 6.5 per cent in February to 5.5 per cent in June.

The MPC retained a ‘neutral’ policy stance. The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was set at 5.00 per cent, while the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were fixed at 5.50 per cent.

RBI’s monetary policy meeting

The MPC meets every two months to decide interest rates and give projections on inflation and economic growth. The repo rate -- the rate at which the RBI lends money to banks -- directly affects borrowers.

When the repo rate goes up, banks usually raise loan interest rates. When rates are cut, borrowing typically becomes cheaper for consumers.