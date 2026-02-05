Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI MPC February 2026 meet: When and where to watch policy decision live

RBI MPC February 2026 meet: When and where to watch policy decision live

RBI MPC meet: In the December policy review, the MPC unanimously cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent from 5.5 per cent

rbi mpc february 2026

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the policy decision on Friday at 10 am. (Image: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) February meeting on Friday, February 6. The policy statement will be followed by a press conference at noon.
 

When is the RBI MPC meeting?

 
The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is holding its final policy meeting of FY26 from February 4 to 6. The previous MPC meeting took place between December 3 and 5.
 

Where to watch the RBI Governor’s address?

 
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the policy decision on Friday at 10 am. The address will be streamed live on the RBI’s official website, YouTube channel and X account. 
 
Live updates on the policy announcement will also be available on Business Standard.

What to expect from the February MPC meeting?

The February meeting comes soon after the Union Budget and the announcement of the India-US trade deal. According to experts quoted by Reuters, the central bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged, as there are no immediate concerns on growth or inflation. 

Also Read

US immigration

US immigration agents can't arrest without warrant: Federal judge warns ICE

Amazon

Amazon plans AI use in film and TV production to cut rising studio costs

diabetes, type 2 diabetes

Massive global study rewrites what we know about Type 2 diabetes biology

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Why HP, Dell and others PC makers are exploring Chinese memory chips

drug

India aids US in drug trafficking crackdown; 200 illegal websites shut down

The RBI has already reduced the repo rate by a total of 125 basis points since February last year. Because of this, many analysts expect the MPC to pause rate cuts at this meeting. However, some experts believe there is still room for one more cut to further lower borrowing costs, PTI reported. 

What happened in the December MPC meeting?

In the December policy review, the MPC unanimously cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent from 5.5 per cent. This came after a pause in the previous two meetings.
 
Before that, the committee had lowered the repo rate by 100 basis points through three consecutive cuts since February, taking it from 6.5 per cent in February to 5.5 per cent in June.
 
The MPC retained a ‘neutral’ policy stance. The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was set at 5.00 per cent, while the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were fixed at 5.50 per cent.
 

RBI’s monetary policy meeting

 
The MPC meets every two months to decide interest rates and give projections on inflation and economic growth. The repo rate -- the rate at which the RBI lends money to banks -- directly affects borrowers.
 
When the repo rate goes up, banks usually raise loan interest rates. When rates are cut, borrowing typically becomes cheaper for consumers.

More From This Section

Ravi Agrawal, Ravi

About 88% of individual taxpayers have opted for new tax regime: CBDT chief

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's $10 billion FX swap auction garners 2.5 times subscription

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Lenders ask RBI to relax liquidity rules amid growing loan demand

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI MPC meet begins: Will RBI keep rates unchanged after US trade deal?

Indian Rupee

BofA expects rupee to strengthen by March end after India-US trade deal

Topics : RBI MPC Meeting RBI monetary policy RBI Governor RBI repo rate BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayPresident's Rule in ManipurBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance