Home / Markets / News / Flexicap funds emerge as most preferred equity MF for investors in 2025

Flexicap funds emerge as most preferred equity MF for investors in 2025

Flexicap funds top equity MF inflows in 2025, emerging as investors' preferred choice amid volatile markets and becoming the largest equity category by assets

mutual fund
Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India shows that flexicap funds attracted net inflows of ₹70,960 crore so far (as of November), the highest among all equity fund categories.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Flexicap funds emerged as the most preferred equity mutual fund (MF) category in 2025, topping the inflow charts and moving ahead of sectoral and thematic funds to become the largest equity segment by assets. 
Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India shows that flexicap funds attracted net inflows of ₹70,960 crore so far (as of November), the highest among all equity fund categories. This is ahead of small-cap funds (₹48,497 crore) and mid-cap funds (₹45,763 crore). Large and mid-cap funds attracted ₹38,083 crore, while sectoral and thematic funds saw net inflows of ₹37,199 crore during the period.  The inflow reflects investors' preference for categories that offer flexibility amid volatile and uneven market conditions. The steady inflows have also helped flexicap funds scale up rapidly in terms of assets. The category's assets under management have grown from ₹4.38 trillion at the start of the year to ₹5.45 trillion by November-end. With this, flexicap funds have overtaken sectoral and thematic schemes to become the largest equity fund category. 
 
