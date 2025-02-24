Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 12:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
First in 20 years: HUL to ITC, FMCG stocks lose out in a falling market

First in 20 years: HUL to ITC, FMCG stocks lose out in a falling market

Sector weight in Nifty 50 declines to 9.5%, the lowest since 2011

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.
Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

For the first time in 20 years, FMCG stocks —such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and Asian Paints — are failing to act as defensive assets and are underperforming in a falling market.
 
The Nifty FMCG index has declined 20.2 per cent since the end of September 2024, when the Indian equity market peaked on a monthly basis, compared to a 12.6 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 over the same period. The trend has persisted into 2025, with the FMCG index down 8 per cent since the start of the calendar year, compared to a 4.6 per cent
