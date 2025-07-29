Focus on these 2 realty stocks amid correction; charts hint upto 23% upside

Following a strong sell-off on Monday, shares of real-estate (realty) companies were seen trading on a mixed note in Tuesday's trading session. The Nifty Realty index was up 1.7 per cent at 927 levels; while the NSE benchmark held a marginal gain of 15-odd points at 24,697 levels. Among individual realty stocks - Lodha (Macrotech Developers), DLF, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty and Prestige Estates rallied in the range of 1 - 3 per cent each; while Mahindra Lifespace, Raymond and Sobha declined around 1 - 2 per cent each. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY