Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Focus on these 2 realty stocks amid correction; charts hint upto 23% upside

Focus on these 2 realty stocks amid correction; charts hint upto 23% upside

Technical analysis shows that DLF and Sobha are relatively better-placed on charts compared to other realty stocks; here are the key levels to track on these 2 shares.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
premium

DLF, Sobha can rally up to 23% from here, suggest technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Following a strong sell-off on Monday, shares of real-estate (realty) companies were seen trading on a mixed note in Tuesday's trading session.  The Nifty Realty index was up 1.7 per cent at 927 levels; while the NSE benchmark held a marginal gain of 15-odd points at 24,697 levels.  Among individual realty stocks - Lodha (Macrotech Developers), DLF, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty and Prestige Estates rallied in the range of 1 - 3 per cent each; while Mahindra Lifespace, Raymond and Sobha declined around 1 - 2 per cent each.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY
Topics : Real Estate Realty DLF Sobha Ltd stocks technical analysis Trading strategies Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Stock Picks technical charts
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon