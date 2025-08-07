Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / FPI selloff may worsen as Trump ups India tariffs pressure

FPI selloff may worsen as Trump ups India tariffs pressure

Analysts have largely attributed the selloff to the trade uncertainty triggered by Donald Trump's tariff-related policies

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market
premium

On Thursday, Trump doubled India tariffs to 50 per cent on its purchases of Russian oil (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Sai AravindhPuneet Wadhwa Mumbai | New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ongoing foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selloff in Indian markets may deepen further after the US President Donald Trump escalated tariff measures against India, which is already witnessing the highest outflows among emerging markets (EM).
 
According to Antique Stock Broking, India saw the highest FPI outflows among EM, with $10.3 billion sold as of July-end. In the last 13 trading sessions alone, global funds have offloaded nearly ₹40,000 crore worth of shares, according to NSE data.
 
Analysts have largely attributed this to the tariff uncertainty triggered by Donald Trump's tariff-related policies. On Thursday, Trump doubled India
Topics : Market Lens Markets insights Markets Sensex Nifty Trump tariffs US India relations India Inc earnings Markets FII flows FII outflows stock market investing
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon