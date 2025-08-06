Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trump imposes additional 25% tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil

Trump imposes additional 25% tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil

US President Donald Trump has imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing India's continued import of Russian oil, effective August 27

Manila: President Donald Trump, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the ASEAN Summit at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017

US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from India, citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil as a violation of sanctions and a threat to US foreign policy.
 
In a statement released by the White House on Wednesday, the US administration said the decision is a direct response to India's “direct or indirect” import of Russian crude. “The Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” the order noted, adding that such imports undermine efforts to isolate Russia amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. 
 
 
The latest duty imposition ties India with Brazil for the highest tariff rate of all countries.
 
The US order, issued under powers granted by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and related statutes, invokes the continuation of the national emergency declared in 2022 against the Russian Federation. “The actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” the statement read.

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

PM Modi to attend SCO summit in China, first visit after 2020 Galwan clash

US President Donald Trump (left) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (right)

Will call Modi, Xi, but not Trump: Brazil's Lula da Silva on tariff dispute

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

PM Modi can't stand up to Trump despite tariff threat due to Adani: Rahul

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah now longest-serving HM; PM Modi says it is just the start

Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, Ferdinand R, Philippines President, Modi, Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi, Marcos unveil strategic push in Indo-Pacific theatre

 
Citing this "ongoing threat", the US President said it is “necessary and appropriate to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India.” The measure, he added, is designed to more effectively deal with the crisis and “maintain the other measures taken to address the national emergency.”

Trump tariffs to apply from Aug 27

According to the order, the 25 per cent duty will apply to all eligible Indian goods entering the United States on August 27 -- 21 days from the date of the order. However, there are certain exemptions: the tariff will not apply to shipments already in transit prior to that deadline, or those cleared before September 17, 2025.
 
After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring a small exemption list, will be 50 per cent. While the initial duty becomes effective on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days.
 
The duty will be in addition to existing tariffs and trade levies, unless the goods fall under specific exceptions. “The ad valorem duty imposed in section 2 of this order shall be in addition to any other duties, fees, taxes, exactions, and charges,” the document stated.
 
The White House also clarified what it means by “indirect” imports: “purchasing Russian Federation oil through intermediaries or third countries where the origin of the oil can reasonably be traced to Russia.”
 
If necessary, the US administration may issue further directives or expand the list of targeted countries. “Each executive department and agency shall take all appropriate measures within its authority to carry out this order,” the statement said.

India defends energy relationship with Russia

Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a sharp rebuttal to Trump’s criticism, calling his remarks over Russian oil imports “unjustified and unreasonable”. It stressed that India’s energy cooperation with Russia was driven by necessity and remained far smaller than the scale of Western trade with Moscow. 
 
“India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict. In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict,” the MEA said in a statement.
 
The ministry also recalled that Washington had initially welcomed India’s move to purchase Russian oil. “The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy market stability,” it said.

Political reactions

Reacting to the announcement, Indian National Congress, in a post on X, "Trump's friend Narendra Modi has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India. Trump is continuously taking steps against India, but Narendra Modi doesn't even mention his name. Narendra Modi - show some courage, respond to Trump."  Speaking on the tariff announcement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "Uranium, Palladium, there are various things they (US) are importing from Russia. There is, unfortunately, a certain double standard involved. They have given the Chinese a 90-day break, but the Chinese are importing far more Russian oil than we are. So clearly this has not been a particularly friendly gesture from a country we thought was well disposed towards us, an administration that we thought was well disposed. Very clearly, we have to act accordingly, and we will have to learn our lessons from this experience.  I think there is certainly a likelihood that there will be some pressure within India now to impose comparable reciprocal tariffs on American exports to India.  So I think we're going to have to really start looking at other trading partners much more in these circumstances..."

More From This Section

GDP

Govt proposes 2022-23 as new base year for GDP and IIP: Minister

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Shift in savings to equities healthy for economy: RBI Governor Malhotra

GDP growth

US tariffs to have 'negligible' impact on India's GDP, exports: Study

forex

India's forex reserves fall $9 billion to $689 bn reflecting rupee defence

trade talk, US India

Missed signals, rising tensions: How India-US trade talks fell apart

Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump Trump tariffs BS Web Reports India Russia India oil import US sanctions US India relations White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon