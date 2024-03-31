Rate cuts, index inclusion likely to help bond prices rally in FY25

A combination of factors — index inclusion, rate cuts and fiscal prudence — could boost the bond market in financial year 2024-25 (FY25), market participants said.

In addition, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) continued efforts to maintain orderly liquidity conditions in the banking system would give a further fillip to the bond market.

In September 2023, JPMorgan announced the inclusion of India's bonds into the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM).

Subsequently, on March 5, 2024, Bloomberg Index Services revealed that Indian government bonds would be added to its Emerging Market Local Currency Government Index from January 31, 2025.

One of the eagerly-awaited