Bank of India to raise Rs 10,000 cr through long-term infrastructure bonds

Recently, many banks including SBI have issued infrastructure bonds to secure funds that are solely dedicated to advancing various infrastructure development projects

Bank of India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Wednesday said its board has given approval to raise Rs 10,000 crore through long-term infra bonds to fund infrastructure projects.
The fund would be raised in 2024-25, BoI said in a regulatory filing.
These bonds help in building roads, bridges, airports, power plants, and telecommunications networks etc and addressing the infrastructure deficit of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

