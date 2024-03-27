Bank of India to raise Rs 10,000 cr through long-term infrastructure bonds

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Wednesday said its board has given approval to raise Rs 10,000 crore through long-term infra bonds to fund infrastructure projects.
The fund would be raised in 2024-25, BoI said in a regulatory filing.
Recently, many banks including SBI have issued infrastructure bonds to secure funds that are solely dedicated to advancing various infrastructure development projects.
ALSO READ: Standard Chartered Bank sells entire 7.18% stake in CDSL for Rs 1,266 crore
ALSO READ: Standard Chartered Bank sells entire 7.18% stake in CDSL for Rs 1,266 crore
These bonds help in building roads, bridges, airports, power plants, and telecommunications networks etc and addressing the infrastructure deficit of the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)