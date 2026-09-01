Gains ahead for LG Electronics after strong Q1 show, positive outlook

The strong show by LG in the quarter was driven by an acceleration in top-line growth to 15 per cent Y-o-Y from 8 per cent Y-o-Y registered in the March quarter. The overall operating profit margin, too, expanded by 110 basis points Y-o-Y to 12.5 per cent and was ahead of estimates.

The revenue gains were on the back of robust growth across its segments, with the home entertainment business leading with a spurt of 22 per cent Y-o-Y. There was volume as well as value growth in televisions as consumers upgraded to larger screens. For the second consecutive quarter, the TV business grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y. TVs with sizes over 55 inches grew 53 per cent and now contribute 50 per cent of the TV segment.

The company’s TV market share is at 26 per cent (usually hovers in the 25-27 per cent range), while OLED market share remained stable at 59 per cent. The company is also leading the information display segment with a 36 per cent share, aided by orders from the government and corporate customers. Thanks to the growth, margins in the home entertainment segment expanded 340 basis points Y-o-Y to 19.1 per cent, driven by premiumisation, a richer mix, higher realisations, normalised promotional spending and operating leverage. On a sequential basis, the gains were sharper at 566 basis points.

The home appliances and air solutions segment also posted a strong performance, registering growth of 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y, with every major category delivering double-digit growth. Air conditioners and refrigerators benefited from peak summer demand, while washing machines saw strong growth ahead of the seasonal peak. The Essential Series, which comprises mass-market, made-in-India home appliances, saw sales volume of 0.5 million units in the first half of CY26. The margin in the segment was flat at 11.6 per cent and was aided by a premium-product-led uptick in realisation, operating leverage, calibrated pricing and localisation.

While current localisation is about 55 per cent, the company is eyeing an improvement of 2-3 per cent every year and seeks to raise local manufacturing to 65 per cent in the next three to four years. What should help the company’s backward integration initiatives is the Indian government’s decision in May this year to impose quantitative restrictions on compressor imports. The restrictions cap imports at 60 per cent of FY24-25 levels for reciprocating compressors used in refrigerators and 70 per cent for rotary compressors used in air conditioners.

Motilal Oswal Research points out that the company has a well-diversified product portfolio across multiple categories to deliver growth across different demand cycles. Analysts led by Sanjeev Kumar Singh of the brokerage remain positive on its long-term growth prospects, supported by broad-based category growth, premiumisation, rising localisation, strong brand positioning and increasing contribution from exports and B2B businesses. The brokerage has raised its earnings estimates by 7-10 per cent for FY27 and FY28 on higher revenue and margin assumptions. It has a buy rating with a target price of ₹2,000.