Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gains in tech firm ABB India may sustain on strong margin outlook

ABB is well positioned to benefit from private capex growth, industrial automation, PLI-led capex, global offshoring, improved energy demand, and technological advancements across user industries

ABB India
Premium

ABB India

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ABB India’s March quarter results (Q1CY24) were led by strong margin performance. Revenue was, however, largely in line with estimates at Rs 3,080 crore (up 28 per cent Y-o-Y and up 12 per cent Q-o-Q). The growth was across electrification (30 per cent Y-o-Y), process automation (73 per cent Y-o-Y) and robotics & motion (8 per cent Y-o-Y).

The gross margin at 40.2 per cent saw a healthy 390 basis points Y-o-Y (270 basis points Q-o-Q) expansion, led by better product mix, improved pricing power, higher share of services and exports, more localisation, and cost control. Employee costs moved up
Topics : ABB India stock market trading Tech firms Compass

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECBSE 12th Results 2024 DeclaredCBSE 10th Results 2024 DeclaredBomb Threats in Jaipur SchoolsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon