GIFT City witnesses surge in fund commitments, investor base in Q3
Fund management at GIFT-IFSC accelerated in FY26 Q3, with higher commitments, rising investor participation and growing traction in newly launched retail schemes
Fund management activity at GIFT-IFSC gathered pace in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (FY26), with cumulative commitments for non-retail schemes rising to $32.13 billion from $26.30 billion in the preceding quarter. Investor participation also strengthened, with the overall investor count surging 42 per cent during the quarter, aided by growing traction in recently approved retail schemes.