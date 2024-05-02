Godrej family splits: How to trade listed top Godrej stocks on BSE, NSE?

The Godrej family on Tuesday, announced an amicable split of Godrej businesses of the 127-year old conglomerate into two business groups - namely Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Enterprises Group with Adi Godrej family controlling the former group with all listed entities, while Jamshyd to own the latter with Godrej & Boyce and the land bank.

The two families have also announced a clear succession plan, with transfer of baton to the next generation leaders. As per the plan announced, 43-year-old Pirojsha Godrej, son of patriarch Adi Godrej, is set to take over as chairman of the Godrej Industries