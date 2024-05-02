Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Godrej family splits: How to trade listed top Godrej stocks on BSE, NSE?

Technical outlook on Godrej group listed stocks: Shares of Godrej family have delivered mind-boggling returns of up to 73 fold in the past years. Here's what to expect in the near term.

Godrej
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 10:01 AM IST
The Godrej family on Tuesday, announced an amicable split of Godrej businesses of the 127-year old conglomerate into two business groups - namely Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Enterprises Group with Adi Godrej family controlling the former group with all listed entities, while Jamshyd to own the latter with Godrej & Boyce and the land bank.

The two families have also announced a clear succession plan, with transfer of baton to the next generation leaders. As per the plan announced, 43-year-old Pirojsha Godrej, son of patriarch Adi Godrej, is set to take over as chairman of the Godrej Industries
Topics : Market Outlook Godrej Group stocks technical analysis technical charts Godrej Industries Godrej Properties Godrej Agrovet Godrej Consumer Products Limited Astec Lifesciences Trading strategies Adi Godrej

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitGold-Silver Price TodayMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon