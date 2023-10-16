GSFC hits record high, up 9% on heavy volumes and stable business outlook

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Shares of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC) rallied 9 per cent on the BSE to a record high of Rs 204.50 in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock of the fertiliser company has surged 17 per cent on a stable business outlook.

4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

