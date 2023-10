Valuation hurdle, competition may cap upside for Dixon Technologies

Stock price of these 5 recently listed IPOs hit lowest levels since debut

Rupee-denominated green bond issuances to pick up pace from FY24: Khara

Adani Ports stock drops 4.5% on Haifa port worries over Israel conflict

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

After Reliance's entry into MF industry, Tatas evaluating bid for UTI AMC

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Debt fund managers are reassessing their strategies after the setback delivered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. While most are refraining from any knee-jerk reaction to the

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com