HCLT, Infosys: Morgan Stanley ups target price of IT stocks by up to 29%

Signature Global makes healthy debut in weak market, lists at 16% premium

Britannia, CDSL, Polyplex among 5 low-risk stocks to add to your portfolio

HLE Glascoat zooms 16%; here's what fueling the sharp rally at the counter

Nomura upgrades stance on Indian market from 'neutral' to 'overweight'

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

HCL Tech revenue, profit may rise 15% YoY in Q1FY24; ER&D segment to be hit

Morgan Stanley has raised upwards the target prices of select information technology (IT) stocks by up to 29 per cent on a likely improvement in earnings going ahead. Within the

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com