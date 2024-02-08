Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank: Why banks have taken a beating post the RBI policy?

A status quo on interest rate meant lenders may have to either hold or raise rates further in a bid to mobilise higher deposits

banks
Web Exclusive Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of private banks took a beating post the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision, where the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for a sixth straight policy.
 
The Nifty Private Bank index tumbled 1.7 per cent intraday led by losses in Axis Bank (3 per cent), ICICI Bank (2.6 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (2 per cent), and HDFC Bank (1.5 per cent).
 
By comparison, the Nifty50 index slipped 0.9 per cent intraday, but the Nifty PSU Bank index soared over 2 per cent.
 
According to analysts, a status quo

Also Read

Asian Games Highlights, Day 5: Gold in Shooting, IND 5th in medals tally

Asian Games Highlights: India win Gold in Cricket and Kabaddi; Tally 107

Asian Games Highlights, Day 8: 3 Gold, 15 total; India 4th in medals tally

Asian Games Highlights, Day 11: Neeraj wins Gold, Jena Silver; IND tally 81

Asian Games 2023 Day 1 Highlights: India bag 5 medals in rowing, shooting

LIC surges 10%; storms into top-5 most-valued club as m-cap tops Rs 7 trn

Rate sensitive shares trade mixed post RBI policy; SBI surges 6%

Trent rallies 27% in two days, hits new high on stellar Q3 results

This bank has zoomed over 90% in 4 weeks; became 2nd most valuable PSB

Lupin soars 7%, trades at highest level since Aug 2016 on strong Q3 results

Topics : Reserve Bank of India bank stocks RBI Policy Nifty Bank Nifty Bank Nifty Private Sector Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateLakshadweep TourismSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon