Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat while SmallCaps rally; HUL, ITC gain; Infy slips
Stock Market LIVE: In the broader market, the BSE SmallCap index was seen outperforming with a 0.6% gain - Honasa Consumer, HUDCO, NBCC (India) and KEC International were the top movers on Thursday.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday November 28, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices started Thursday's trading session on a muted note amid mixed cues from Asian markets. The BSE Sensex was seen hovering around the previous day's close at 80,200 levels. The BSE benchmark has so far moved in a thin range of 150-odd points, a high of 80,329 and a low of 80,189. The NSE Nifty 50 was up also seen trading on a flate note around 24,270 levels. Among the Sensex 30 stocks, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, NTPC and HDFC Bank were the notable gainers. On the other hand, Infosys, SBI and Mahindra & Mahindra were maginally in red. Apart from the monthly futures & options expiry; a surprise 25 basis points interest rate by Bank of Korea, South Korea; and an in-line growth in US GDP and a dip in the dollar ahead of a long weekend in the US could dictate the market trend today. Stocks in focus today Shares of Adani Group of companies are likely to hog the limelight amid news flow around the chairman Gautam Adani US indictment. PSU bank stocks too may see some action on reports that the finance ministry has okayed up to Rs 25,200 crore fund raise in the current financial year (2024-25) from the equity market. The move will help PSBs fund their growth and meet the regulatory requirement of 25 per cent minimum public shareholding (MPS). Primary market action There are no mainline IPOs, all public share sale are available on the SME platform. Agarwal Toughened Glass India PO will open for subscription on Thrusday. Abha Power and Steel and Apex Ecotech will be accepting bids for the second day today; whereas, Rajputana Biodiesel will close for subscription. Similarly, shares of Rajesh Power Services (SME) recently concluded IPO will be allotment today. Global Markets Asian markets were seen displaying a mixed trend this morning. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5 per cent. Straits Times and Kospi also held marginal gains; while Hang Seng and Taiwan were marginally in red. Overnight in the US, the benchmark indices ended with losses up to 0.6 per cent. Dow Jones too reversed early gains to settle in red. Trading action was muted owing to the upcoming Thanksgiving trading holiday tonight followed by a half-day trading session on Friday. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs expects gold prices to reach $3,150 per ounce (in their bullish case scenario) by December 2025, an upside of around 19 per cent from the current levels as they remain a good hedge against sticky inflation and rising geopolitical issues. On Wednesday, the Sensex and the Nifty ended with modest gains while debutant NTPC Green Energy and Adani Group stocks dazzled on the bourses. As many as 387 stocks hit the upper circuit yesterday.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend, bonus: Nalco, Godfrey Phillips, 12 others to go ex-date tomorrow
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Godfrey Phillips India, National Aluminium Company (Nalco), Taparia Tools, and eight other companies will remain in the spotlight today as they trade ex-dividend tomorrow, November 29, 2024, following their announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders. Besides them, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Spright Agro, and Easy Trip Planners will also remain in focus as they turn ex-date for their bonus issue announcements. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI to delay cutting rates to early 2025 amid inflation concerns: Poll
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to hold interest rates on Dec 6 as a sharp rise in consumer inflation has led several economists in a Reuters poll to push back their forecasts for the first cut in the cycle by a couple of months to February. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 30% of equity allocation should be to US stocks: Emkay explains rationale
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As the global financial landscape continues to evolve, investors should rethink their asset allocation strategies and look at the US market for portfolio diversification, according to Emkay Wealth Management, the wealth management and advisory arm of Emkay Global Financial Services. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 77,520, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 89,400
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,520 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,400. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Revised surrender value norms widen scope for life insurers, help customers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The customer-centric revision in surrender value norms will strengthen the bottom line of life insurers and boost penetration in the country, industry officials said. The revised surrender value norms came into effect from October 1, 2024. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Order book, margin gain expectations to drive gains in Siemens
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock of Siemens was up 2.5 per cent in trade on a healthy performance in the September quarter, strong order inflows and a promising outlook. The company reported revenues of Rs 6,460 crore which was 11.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth led by energy (12.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,080 crore) and mobility segments (23.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 880 crore). READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank of India, BoB mop up Rs 8,500 crore via bonds amid strong demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: State-owned Bank of India (BoI) raised Rs 5,000 crore through a 10-year infrastructure bond issuance at a coupon rate of 7.41 per cent on Wednesday. In a separate move, Bank of Baroda (BoB) secured Rs 3,500 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant Tier-2 bonds at the same coupon rate, according to sources familiar with the matter. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A year after RBI notified PA-CB norms, only four entities receive licence
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) first introduced guidelines to regulate payment aggregator cross-border (PA-CB) entities over a year ago. Since then, just four companies — Cashfree Payments, Amazon Pay, BillDesk, and Adyen India — have received the necessary licences to function within this highly regulated sector. This sharply contrasts with the 41 companies that have been approved to operate as domestic online payment aggregators (PAs). READ MORE
