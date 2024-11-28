Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Markets Today: Nifty expiry, Rajesh Power IPO allotment, Oil down, Gold up

Markets Today: Nifty expiry, Rajesh Power IPO allotment, Oil down, Gold up

The Sensex closed at 80,234.08, gaining 230.02 points or 0.29 per cent, while the Nifty50 ended at 24,274.90, up 80.40 points or 0.33 per cent, on November 27

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE(Photo: Shutterstock)

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 7:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Market Today, Nov 28: Benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, will likely track mixed global cues in Thursday's trading. 
 
At 6:31 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 11 points at 24,289, hinting at a flat to slightly negative opening.
 
The Sensex closed at 80,234.08, gaining 230.02 points or 0.29 per cent, while the Nifty50 ended at 24,274.90, up 80.40 points or 0.33 per cent, on November 27. 
 
Investors across Asia-Pacific will assess US Q3 GDP growth second estimates, which came in-line with market expectations. The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.8 per cent in Q3 2024, but lower than the 3 per cent growth recorded in Q2.
 
 
Global cues 
Asia-Pacific markets opened on a mixed note on Thursday, reflecting a pause in Wall Street's rally overnight despite inflation data aligning with expectations. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose 2.3 per cent on an annualised basis in October, accelerating from 2.1 per cent in September. 

More From This Section

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs sees gold at $3,150 per ounce, oil at $100 a barrel in 2025

PremiumSiemens

Order book, margin gain expectations to drive gains in Siemens

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric Mobility hits 20% upper limit on new launches, Citi report

PremiumMarket

Sharp decline in Adani group mcap, valuation in the last two years

SEBI

Oceanic Foods pays Rs 12.22L to settle disclosure lapses case with Sebi

 
South Korea's central bank, the Bank of Korea, unexpectedly lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3 per cent on Thursday. The move defied expectations, as economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted the rate would remain steady at 3.25 per cent.
 
The Kospi index slipped at the beginning but reversed losses, and was up 0.15 per cent, while Nikkei fell 0.30 per cent. In contrast, ASX 200 started the session on a positive note, and was up 0.43 per cent. 
 
On Wall Street, a thin trading session saw major indices retreat as declines in technology stocks weighed on sentiment. Chipmaking giant Nvidia dropped over 1 per cent, while Meta Platforms shed 0.8 per cent. Weak earnings forecasts drove major losses in Dell and HP, which fell more than 12 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. Therefore, the S&P 500 snapped its seven-day winning streak, declining 0.38 per cent. The Nasdaq fell 0.6 per cent, while the Dow Jones reversed early gains to settle 0.31 per cent lower.
 
Commodity check 
Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday as traders weighed the implications of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah while looking ahead to Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting. Speculation is mounting that the oil-producing group may postpone a planned output increase. Brent crude futures inched up 0.03 per cent, to settle at $72.83 per barrel, while US WTI crude slipped 0.07 per cent, to close at $68.72 per barrel.
 
Gold prices, meanwhile, rose after rebounding from a one-week low reached in the previous session, supported by a weaker US dollar. Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent, trading at $2,635.99 per ounce, while US gold futures gained 0.7 per cent to reach $2,638.60 per ounce.
 
Domestic cues 
In the primary market, Agarwal Toughened Glass India PO (SME) will open for subscription today, while Rajesh Power Services’ IPO (SME) is set for its allotment. Meanwhile, the IPOs of Abha Power and Steel (SME) and Apex Ecotech (SME) move into the second day of their subscription period. Rajputana Biodiesel’s IPO (SME) also enters its final day of subscription.
   
On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 7.78 crore on November 27, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,301.97 crore.
 
Investors will closely monitor the Nifty50 expiry scheduled for today, which is expected to influence market volatility and trading sentiment.
   
Here's how analysts are assessing today's (November 28) trading session:
 
Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities
 
As long as the index is trading above 24,150/79,800 the bullish sentiment is likely to continue. On the higher side the market could move up to 24,400-24,500/80,500-80,900. However, below 24,150/79,800 uptrend would be vulnerable.
 
Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities
 
On the higher side, it faces resistance at 24,420; a decisive breakout above this level could trigger a significant move toward higher levels. On the lower side, support is positioned at 24,100. The index is likely to remain range-bound until it makes a directional move on either side.

Also Read

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Ravi Nathani suggests 'buying on dips' in Nifty Energy, cautious on FMCG

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends these 3 stocks on Nov 28

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Ravi Nathani suggests profit booking in Nifty IT, wait and watch for Auto

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex adds 230pts, Nifty atop 24,250; NTPC Green, Adani shares shine

Nykaa, FSN, Makeup, E-commerce

Why FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent of Nykaa, shares gain 4% in trade?

Topics : MARKETS TODAY Indian stock exchanges Indian equity markets Nifty50 share market BSE Sensex Gold Prices Crude Oil Price IPO allotment Markets rally on F&O expiry day US GDP SME IPOs IPOs initial public offering IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon