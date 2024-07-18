Hi-Tech Pipes zooms 6% on achieving highest ever sales volume in Q1FY25

Hi-Tech Pipes shares rally: Shares of Shares of Hi-Tech Pipes soared as much as 6.68 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 158.90 per share on Thursday.

The uptick in the stock price came after the company released its sales volume update for the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25). Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd announced that it has achieved the highest sales volume in its history for Q1FY25.

Hi-Tech Pipes posted an increase of 45 per cent with a total sales volume of 1,22,155 MT compared to the same period last year from 84,489 MT and 13 per cent on Q-o-Q compared to the sales volume of 1,07,721 MT in Q4FY24.

“This achievement is attributed to the company's strategic initiatives, including expansion of product lines, enhanced marketing efforts, and process optimisations,” Hi-Tech Pipes said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to reach this major milestone, which demonstrates our team's dedication and hard work. Our focus on quality, customer-centric approach, and continuous improvement has enabled us to achieve this record-breaking sales volume. We are confident that this momentum will continue, driving our growth and success in the industry. Further, we are extremely pleased with the contribution of our new manufacturing facility Sanand Unit II Phase 1, Gujarat, to our sales volume. The facility was operational at the end of Q4FY24 and has already started to make an impact on our production capacity and efficiency. This new facility is a game-changer for us, and will further cement our leadership position in western market, said Ajay Kumar Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hi-Tech Pipes.

Hi-Tech Pipes stands among top companies in India's steel processing sector, boasting nearly four decades of delivering innovative solutions. Its core offerings include a wide range of products such as steel pipes, hollow sections, tubes, cold rolled coils & strips, road crash barriers, solar mounting structures, GP/GC Sheets, Color Coated Coils, and various galvanised products.

The operations span across six state-of-the-art integrated manufacturing facilities strategically located in Sikandrabad (UP), Sanand (Gujarat), Hindupur (AP - near Bangalore), and Khopoli (Maharashtra). These facilities collectively support an impressive installed capacity of 750,000 metric tonnes per annum, with plans to scale up to 1 million tonnes by FY25.

With a robust marketing footprint, the company directly engages with markets in over 20 states, supported by a network of more than 450 dealers and distributors nationwide.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 2,298.50 crore, and it falls under the SmallCap category.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 170.25 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 74 apiece.

At 11:17 AM, shares of Hi-Tech Pipes were trading 2.95 per cent higher at Rs 153.35 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 80,699.09 levels.