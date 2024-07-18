Stock market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty off highs amid weak Asian trade; Nikkei falls 2%, Kospi 1%
The nervousness follows an equally wobbly session overnight in the US, where the Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 2.8% - posting its worst day since Dec'22
Stock market LIVE updates today, Thursday, July 18, 2024: GIFT Nifty futures are indicating a positive start for the Indian stock markets, despite a weak sentiment globally.
At 7:05 AM, the index was at 24,673, up 33 points.
Asian markets slip on Thursday
Japan's Nikkei dropped 2 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 1 per cent in Asia-Pacific markets amid fears of tech war between the US and China.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.5 per cent, followed by Australia's ASX200 (down 0.1 per cent).
The nervousness follows an equally wobbly session overnight in the US, where the Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 2.8 per cent — posting its worst day since December 2022.
The moves came after Bloomberg on Wednesday reported that the Joe Biden administration is considering a wide-sweeping rule to clamp down on companies exporting their critical chipmaking equipment to China.
Besides, former president Donald Trump said Taiwan should pay the US for its defence. He also claimed Taiwan took 'about 100 per cent' of America's semiconductor business.
The broad S&P 500 also shed 1.39 per cent.
Dow Jones, however, extended its gains to close 0.6 per cent higher.
Q1FY25 results today, July 18:
CEAT, Central Bank of India, CIE Automotive India, Dalmia Bharat, Grindwell Norton, Havells India, Infosys, JSW Infra, L&T Technology Services, Mastek, Newgen Software Technologies, Persistent Systems, Polycab India, Rallis India, Sagar Cements, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tanla Platforms, Tata Communications, and Tata Technologies will announce their June quarter results on Thursday.
Samsung Elec, SK Hynix shares slide, tracking falls in global chip stocks
US futures :: Index futures stabilise after overnight rout
Wall Street check :: Nasdaq posts its worst decline since December 2022 overnight
Global chip stocks from Nvidia to ASML fall
>> Global chip stocks fell sharply, with ASML, Nvidia, and TSMC posting declines amid reports of tighter export restrictions from the US and a ramp-up of geopolitical tensions fueled by comments from former US President Donald Trump.
Source: CNBC
Asian markets :: Indices in sea of red amid tech stocks' slump
