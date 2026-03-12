Higher coal prices, demand are near-term positives for Coal India

Power demand has seen only 0.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in FY26. But if the coming summer is hot, there would be a spike in cooling needs. Indonesia’s coal export volume in CY25 fell by 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y and this positively impacts CIL.

CIL’s February 2026 provisional offtake was 62.0 million tonnes (MT), marginally lower at 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Between April 2025 and February 2026, offtake was 674.6 MT, down 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y. CIL had moderate Q3FY26 results. Total operating income was Rs 34,924 crore (down 5 per cent Y-o-Y) with volume of 189 MT, down 3 per cent Y-o-Y. Operating profit was Rs 9,331 crore with margins at 26.7 per cent, down 670 basis points Y-o-Y. Operating profit per tonne was Rs 495 (Rs 634 a year ago). Net profit was Rs 7,157 crore.

CIL is looking at downstream plays and diversifications such as coal gasification projects (with BHEL and GAIL), investments in thermal generation and renewable energy (RE), and exploration and acquisition of mineral assets. It is expected to list subsidiaries such as CMPDI, MCL and SECL soon, which may unlock value.

The management claims long-term demand is intact, and CIL is targeting 5 per cent annual growth. Prices (FSA and e-auction) have stabilised post a recent run-up. Initial attempts at substitution of imported coal (40–45 MTPA requirement in the power sector) with domestic coal have been encouraging. CIL is also targeting consumers in sectors like sponge iron and cement. There is competition from private commercial mining, which is expected to reach a volume of 300–320 MT by FY29.

In the medium and long term, while coal’s share in power generation will decline as RE penetration increases, in absolute terms coal volume will grow. There is a correlation with GDP growth since power demand increases with GDP. If RE capacity grows at current rates, and GDP grows at current estimated rates, coal demand will grow at 3 per cent per annum. If GDP grows at 7 per cent plus (long term), coal demand may grow at 5 per cent.

CIL has a production target of 1 billion tonnes by FY27 and is expected to scale up its capacity by FY30 to meet India’s annual demand of 1.5 billion tonnes. Any shortfall is expected to come from private mining and imports. In non-power sectors, CIL is looking at sponge iron plants in eastern India, cement and also at import substitution.

India imports 40–45 MT of thermal coal for power and 150 MT of high-grade coal for other industries. CIL is looking at this market. However, substitution is constrained due to the lower calorific value of domestic coal. A rough rule of thumb is that domestic coal is competitive only at international prices of $70 per tonne or more for higher grades.

Logistic efficiency is crucial due to rail infrastructure limitations, regional evacuation constraints and seasonal demand patterns. Power producers are sometimes cautious about holding inventory and at other times there is a need to rapidly increase supply. CIL has been investing in first-mile connectivity projects and dedicated rail for coal evacuation.

Coal gasification could result in offtake to the fertiliser industry, ammonium nitrate manufacturing and direct reduced iron steel plants. Economic viability is benchmarked to gas prices. If gasification costs exceed that of gas, it is uncompetitive. Given the current squeeze on gas supply, this may be a short-term revenue source but long-term viability would be tied to keeping costs competitive.

CIL has a large employee base, which has reduced from above 500,000 to around 200,000 with a steady net reduction in manpower. The next wage revision cycle is from July 2026 for workers. The expected range of increase is 14–17 per cent but the actual outcome depends on negotiations.