Hindustan Copper hits over 11-year high; surges 12% on stable outlook

Shares of Hindustan Copper hit over 11-year high of Rs 220.30 as they surged 12 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade on the back of heavy volumes on stable outlook. In the past two months, it has zoomed 55 per cent. Moreover, in the past eight months, the stock price has more-than-doubled, skyrocketing 124 per cent.

The stock of the state-owned copper manufacturer was quoting at its highest level since November 2012. It had it a record high of Rs 658 on January 20, 2010.

The average trading volume on the counter more than doubled today with a combined