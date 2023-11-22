Holdcos rally ahead of easing of delisting norms, investors lap up shares

Investors are lapping up shares of investment holding companies (holdcos) ahead of a likely easing of delisting norms. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its board meeting to be held on Saturday is expected to ease the delisting framework and introduce a separate mechanism for delisting of holdcos.

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation, Kalyani Investment, Summit Securities, and Pilani Investments have rallied between 15 per cent and 29 per cent in the last five trading sessions. Shares of holdcos—which hold stakes in several other group firms—have already been on fire this year amid a sharp rally in the broader markets. They have risen between 60 per cent and 100 per cent in this calendar year.

However, the latest gains in some counters come close on the heels of the comments by Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch’s comments last week.

“There was a popular belief that we would never review the delisting regulations and that we would stay with the reverse book-building process. A consultation paper is already floated and Sebi has received a lot of feedback. At the next board meeting, we are taking that proposal to our Board,” she said.

As per the consultation paper floated in August, the market regulator has suggested transferring underlying shares held by holdcos in other listed companies to the public shareholders in proportion to their shareholding. For unlisted companies where the holdco has investments and for other assets held by it, Sebi has proposed cash payments to the public shareholders.

“Delisting is a complex and long-winding process. Sebi’s proposal does permit promoters to delist and hold shares directly into companies which they would otherwise control through holding companies,” said Ketan Dalal, managing director, Katalyst Advisors.

However, experts say taking holdcos private may not be as straightforward and would require changes to other regulations as well.

“Whilst, in principle, this would be beneficial to the minority shareholders and would also enable the investment holding company (IHC) to get delisted, it will require regulatory changes, both under the Companies Act and the Income Tax Act to make it workable,” said Dalal.

“The Companies Act does not permit distribution of dividend in kind, which the distribution of shares might amount to, unless there is an amendment or clarification permitting this. Also, the distribution could have deemed dividend and capital gains implications for the shareholders, which will also need to be addressed holistically to make this proposal workable,” he added.

Further, Sebi had said that the alternative mechanism to reverse book building will be available to only those listed holdcos which have at least 75 per cent of their total value comprising investments in other listed companies.

Due to factors like dividend taxation, complex structures, and lack of control, these holdcos usually trade at a discount of 40-70 per cent to their intrinsic value. This discount in the domestic markets is higher compared to some global markets.

Also, the delisting resolution would require two times ‘for’ votes from the public shareholders than ‘against’ votes. Also, the capital reduction scheme would be subject to the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal and the minority shareholders will have the right to raise any objections.

Additionally, the holdco would be required to make disclosures in relation to the calculation of the entitlement ratio, per share consideration, valuation report, and confirmation of entitlement ratio from a chartered accountant or merchant banker.

The biggest holdcos in terms of market value belong to the Bajaj, Tata, and Wadia group. Bajaj Holdings & Investment, which has a market cap of Rs 82,000 crore, holds shares in Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finserv. Meanwhile, the Tata group holdco Tata Investment Corp, valued at over Rs 21,000 crore, holds shares of Trent, Tata Chemicals, and Tata Motors.