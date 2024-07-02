Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

How to trade Adani stocks amid Hindenburg-Sebi row? Here's what charts say

Adani group shares such as Adani Enterprises, Ambuja Cements, Adani Power and ACC seem favourably placed on the charts, and can potentially rally up to 22 per cent from current levels.

Adani, Adani Group
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani Group of companies were buzzing in trades on Tuesday, with select stocks rising up to 6 per cent following reports of Sebi slapping 'show-cause' notice to Hindenburg Research.

Meanwhile, the US-based short seller has alleged 'surreptitious aid' by the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India to the Gautam-Adani led group.

"Our understanding from discussions with sources in the Indian market is that Sebi's surreptitious aid of Adani commenced almost immediately post-publication of our January 2023 report," Hindenburg said in a blog post.

"Following our report, we were told that Sebi pressured

Also Read

PremiumBuy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

Angel ONE, Motilal, IIFL: Charts hint up to 24% downside for broking stocks

bse, stock market, markets

Market outlook Jul 02: GIFT Nifty hints muted open; Allied Blenders to list

PremiumPaytm

Paytm, PVR Inox: Can laggards of H1-2024 script turnaround? What charts say

Premiumbuy, sell, stocks, share

Are chemical & fertiliser shares ready for fresh rally? Key levels here

sensex, BSE

Market outlook Jun 28: GIFT Nifty hints quiet open; telecom stocks in focus

Topics : Market Outlook Adani Group Adani Enterprises Ltd Adani Ports Adani Power ACC Cement Ambuja Cements Trading strategies stocks technical analysis Stocks to buy technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon