How to trade Adani stocks amid Hindenburg-Sebi row? Here's what charts say

Shares of Adani Group of companies were buzzing in trades on Tuesday, with select stocks rising up to 6 per cent following reports of Sebi slapping 'show-cause' notice to Hindenburg Research.

Meanwhile, the US-based short seller has alleged 'surreptitious aid' by the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India to the Gautam-Adani led group.

"Our understanding from discussions with sources in the Indian market is that Sebi's surreptitious aid of Adani commenced almost immediately post-publication of our January 2023 report," Hindenburg said in a blog post.

"Following our report, we were told that Sebi pressured