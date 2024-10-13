ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund: Concentrated path to wealth creation

Launched in May 2009, the ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund has consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile of the focused funds category of the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for four consecutive quarters through June 2024. As of June 2024, the fund’s assets under management stood at Rs 9,113 crore, an increase from Rs 1,675 crore in June 2021.

Vaibhav Dusad has managed the fund since August 2022. The scheme’s primary investment objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation through a concentrated portfolio invested in equity and equity-related instruments of up to 30 companies across various