ICICI Pru vs HDFC Life vs ICICI Lom: Which stock to bet on post Q1 results?

ICICI Pru, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q1 earnings snapshot

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance are likely to be in focus in the near-term following the announcement of Q1 results. All three insurers reported a growth net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 on Tuesday. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 34 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹302 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025, of the financial year 2025-26. The company's net premium income grew by 8 per cent YoY