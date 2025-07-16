ICICI Pru vs HDFC Life vs ICICI Lom: Which stock to bet on post Q1 results?

premium
Buy, Sell or Hold ICICI Prudential, HDFC Life and ICICI Lombard shares post Q1 results?
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance are likely to be in focus in the near-term following the announcement of Q1 results. All three insurers reported a growth net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 on Tuesday.
ICICI Pru, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q1 earnings snapshot
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 34 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth
in net profit at ₹302 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025, of the financial year 2025-26. The company's net premium income grew by 8 per cent YoY