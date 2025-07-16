Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / ICICI Pru vs HDFC Life vs ICICI Lom: Which stock to bet on post Q1 results?

ICICI Pru vs HDFC Life vs ICICI Lom: Which stock to bet on post Q1 results?

Trading strategies in ICICI Prudential, HDFC Life and ICICI Lombard post Q1 results: Technical charts show that ICICI Pru and ICICI Lombard are favourably placed, while HDFC Life looks tepid.

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas
premium

Buy, Sell or Hold ICICI Prudential, HDFC Life and ICICI Lombard shares post Q1 results?

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance are likely to be in focus in the near-term following the announcement of Q1 results. All three insurers reported a growth net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 on Tuesday. 

ICICI Pru, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q1 earnings snapshot

  ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 34 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹302 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025, of the financial year 2025-26. The company's net premium income grew by 8 per cent YoY
Topics : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stocks technical analysis Market technicals Stock Picks Stock ideas Insurance stocks ICICI Lombard General Insurance HDFC Life Insurance Company technical charts Market trends Market Outlook technical calls
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon