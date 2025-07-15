ICICI Prudential Life Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 34% to ₹302 crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 302 crore in the April–June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), aided by growth in premium income and a decline in expenses. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 225.4 crore in Q1FY25.
Net premium income grew nearly 8 per cent YoY to Rs 8,503 crore from Rs 7,874.66 crore in the same period last year. However, the Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) declined 5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,864 crore. APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums plus 10 per cent weighted single premiums.
Expenses dropped 4.72 per cent YoY to Rs 1,891.5 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 1,985.3 crore in Q1FY25.
The Value of New Business (VNB) slipped 3.18 per cent YoY to Rs 457 crore from Rs 472 crore. The VNB margin contracted to 24.5 per cent in Q1FY26, from 24 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
Anup Bagchi, managing director and chief executive officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “We reported a total premium growth of 8.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1FY26 on the back of our extensive distribution and comprehensive product suite. Protection continues to remain at the heart of our business strategy, and we registered a strong growth of 24.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in our retail protection business. Furthermore, our total new business sum assured grew by 36.3 per cent year-on-year in the same period.”
“We will continue to work on our strengths — that is, customer centricity, product leadership, extensive distribution network and business excellence — aided by the building blocks of people, digitalisation and analytics to help us achieve our core objective of growing the absolute VNB,” Bagchi added.
In Q1FY26, the solvency ratio of ICICI Prudential Life stood at 212 per cent, against 187.9 per cent in the year-ago period. The persistency ratio remained healthy, with the 13th month persistency ratio at 80.8 per cent, compared to 85.7 per cent; while the 61st month ratio stood at 63.4 per cent, as opposed to 65.8 per cent in the quarter under review.