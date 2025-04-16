Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / ICICI Prudential Life: Moderate valuations, health growth prospects

ICICI Prudential Life: Moderate valuations, health growth prospects

In FY25, embedded value grew 13 per cent with embedded value operating profit (EVOP) growth at 10 per cent Y-o-Y

ICICI prudential life insurance
Premium

The Q4FY25 APE dropped due to 3 per cent fall in Ulip and 16 per cent decline in the non-par segment | Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (IPRU) reported a weak performance for the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY25, seeing a decline of 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in annualised premium equivalent (APE) to ₹3,500 crore.
 
This is due to a fall in unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips), which constitute 43 per cent of the APE. However, many analysts have retained the ‘buy’ recommendations for IPRU.
 
The negatives are said to be factored into the price. Value of new business (VNB) margin, a profitability indicator, improved to 22.7 per cent in Q4FY25, up 120 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y and 150 bps quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).
Topics : ICICI Life Insurance Insurance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon