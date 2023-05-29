NSE to reduce time for trades in unlisted market as it awaits IPO

Speaking at an analyst call after the quarterly results, the exchange’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), Ashishkumar Chauhan said, “There are regulatory requirements. They want exchanges to be held by only ‘fit & proper’ entities. We have streamlined the process now and it will happen very fast. It will happen even in less than a week.”

The management of India’s biggest stock exchange has affirmed that it is working to reduce the time taken. According to the analysts, certain approvals required at present from NSE for buying stocks, are adding to the processing time.