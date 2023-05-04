India may be the top FPI destination once US Fed pauses rate hike: Analysts

In this section

First Published: May 04 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Surya Roshni nears record high on healthy outlook; zooms 106% in 6 months

Time to book profit now; buy when Nifty hits 16,000: BofA Securities

29 out of Nifty 500 stocks overbought; ABB, Apar Inds signal up to 20% gain

MRF nears 52-week high on healthy Q4 results; stock rallies 8% in 2 days

Sensex extends rally to eighth day, ends 242 pts up; Auto, IT stocks shine

Analysts see more legs to the market rally amid intermittent corrections

Global mkts fully pricing in Fed hike to 5.5%; Indian equities at risk: UBS

MARKET LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 300 pts; Telecom, Financials lead

Resilient growth outlook seen bringing FPI flows back to India

Within three trading sessions in May, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped in Rs 9,461 crore into Indian equities. This follows net inflows worth Rs 7,936 crore in March, and Rs 11,631 crore in April.

The trend, analysts said, could continue going ahead as the US Federal Reserve may soon halt its interest rate hike cycle, which will strengthen foreign fund inflows into emerging markets, including India.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com