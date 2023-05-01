close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India beats global pack on strong FPI flows in April, shows data

The moderation in valuation, following a near-10 per cent correction between December and March, also made investors look at India more favourably

Sundar Sethuraman
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India outperformed all the major global markets in April. Strong inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), off the back of an improved global risk sentiment and encouraging January-March quarter results, propelled the markets.
The moderation in valuation, following a near-10 per cent correction between December and March, also made investors look at India more favourably.

Notwithstanding a strong showing in April, India is still a straggler on a year-to-date basis. FPIs have invested close to $2.5 billion in domestic stocks in the past two months.
After the latest rally, the Nifty has climbed back to 18,000 levels where it had faced resistance in the past. Analysts believe the upside could be limited from here on out.

“India stays expensive (2023 year-end Nifty target: 18,000). Despite recent underperformance, India is trading at a 70 per cent premium to emerging markets. Also, Indian equities remain expensive relative to bonds. With household flows receding and bank fixed deposit rates rising, we expect valuations to normalise,” wrote UBS in a note. The Swiss bank has an ‘underweight’ stance on India.
Chart

Also Read

Resilient growth outlook seen bringing FPI flows back to India

After market shivers, volatility thaws out in second half of 2022

ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance see highest FPI inflows in July-September

What's behind the fall in India's FDI inflows?

Rupee logs best single-day gain since September 30 on strong FPI flows

Sebi's Adani probe: Information from overseas regulators gets delayed

Global markets turn cautious again amid concerns of banking crisis

Nexus Select Trust's Rs 3,200 crore REIT IPO to hit capital market on May 9

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

Valuation comfort likely to limit downside for Axis Bank's stock




Topics : Foreign Portfolio Investors FPI inflows Markets Investment

First Published: May 01 2023 | 6:03 AM IST

Latest News

View More

India beats global pack on strong FPI flows in April, shows data

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Fund Pick: Nippon India Large Cap Fund is a diversified outperformer

Nippon Life Insurance Company, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Reliance Mutual Fund" renamed as Nippon India Mutual Fund - KAMLESH PEDNEKAR
2 min read

There's little downside in Indian equity markets, says Mahesh Patil

Mahesh Patil, CIO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, BFSI Summit
5 min read

Bitcoin's monthly streak brings $100,000 into view if history is right

Bitcoin
3 min read

Sebi's Adani Group investigation hits a wall with offshore regulators

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sebi's Adani Group investigation hits a wall with offshore regulators

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Nexus Select Trust's Rs 3,200 crore REIT IPO to hit capital market on May 9

IPO
3 min read

Global markets turn cautious again amid concerns of banking crisis

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Bitcoin's monthly streak brings $100,000 into view if history is right

Bitcoin
3 min read

There's little downside in Indian equity markets, says Mahesh Patil

Mahesh Patil, CIO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, BFSI Summit
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon