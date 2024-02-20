Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India-listed MNC subsidiaries outclass parent companies on valuations

Trend could draw foreign firms towards listing in India, while existing players assess the potential of monetising stakes

Representative Image
Premium

Representative Image

Sundar SethuramanSamie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It’s not only the Indian markets that command a valuation premium over their global peers; shares of subsidiaries of India-listed multinational companies (MNCs) also trade at rich valuations compared to their parent companies.

An analysis of 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) multiples of domestically listed MNCs shows that most quotes have a premium ranging from 2.1x to 6x that of their parent. Similarly, P/B, in most cases, is significantly higher in the domestic market.
Analysts suggest that this trend could encourage more foreign companies to firm up their plans for listing in India. Additionally, existing players may contemplate monetising

Also Read

Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Sensex ends 87 pts up, Nifty at 20,130; Tata Tech surges 165%, Gandhar 79%

MNCs, GCCs lead India office space leasing; to reach 62 mn sq ft by 2025

TMS Ep613: Flipkart valuation, ASER 2023 survey, RIL stock, poverty

Zee Entertainment soars 12% on reports of fresh merger discussion with Sony

Stock of this auto company has zoomed over 80% in past 18 trading sessions

Nifty IT slides for second day with 1% fall: What's weighing on IT stocks?

Bank stocks outperform markets on Tuesday; HDFC Bank rises 2%; here's why

Coal India dips 8% in 2 days as mgmt flags drop in e-auction premium in Q4

Topics : MNCs in India listing stock market trading valuation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon