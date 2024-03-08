Sensex (    %)
                             
India's currency, debt & equity mkts closed on account of Mahashivratri

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 101.01 rupees, with the yield down 2 bps at 7.0312 per cent, as US yields declined

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, March 8, for a holiday.
 
Markets will resume trading on Monday, March 11.
 
The blue-chip Nifty 50 closed up 0.09 per cent at 22,493.55 on Thursday, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.05 per cent to 74,119.39, hitting fresh record highs and logging four straight week of gains, helped by financials and a strong economic outlook.
 
The Indian rupee strengthened 0.05 per cent versus the US dollar and quoted at 82.7850, after hitting a six-month high earlier in the session, as likely intervention from the central bank limited the currency's rise.
 
The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 101.01 rupees, with the yield down 2 bps at 7.0312 per cent, as US yields declined after commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while investors awaited a key U.S. jobs data.

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

