Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's super rich lost $17 billion in Monday's stock market crash

Gautam Adani, ranked number two on India's rich list, saw $6.3 billion get shaved off from his net worth, which declined to $103.6 billion

Stock market

Samie Modak
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 12:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s richest saw their networth erode by $17 billion (Rs 1.44 trillion) during Monday’s market crash on fears of recession in 
the US. Overall, market capitalisation loss for all BSE-listed companies was $178 billion (Rs 15 trillion) amid a near 3 per cent drop in the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. Mukesh Ambani’s wealth declined $4 billion to $108.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Gautam Adani, ranked number two on India’s rich list, saw $6.3 billion get shaved off from his net worth, which declined to $103.6 billion.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shapoor Mistry, Shiv Nadar, Savitri Jindal and Kumar Mangalam Birla saw their networth erode by around $1 billion each.


Chart

Also Read

Ola Electric's IPO subscribed 4.3 times; Akums Drugs shares gain 17%

Non-biscuit portfolio key driver of Britannia Industries' growth

Yen carry trade, US recession threat: How brokerages interpret developments

Don't buy textile stocks on Bangladesh crisis, wait for dips: Analysts

Sebi mulls overhaul of investment advisor and research analyst rules

Topics : stock market trading Gautam Adani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon